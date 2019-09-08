No plan to demolish Raghab Das Mutt

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to follow due procedure of law if it ever decides to demolish the Raghab Das Mutt in Puri. The division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice Pramath Patnaik issued the direction on Friday after the State counsel informed the Court that at present there is no proposal to demolish the Raghab Das Mutt.

The Court issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by the Mutt, which is closely associated with rituals and festivals of the temple. The petition had sought High Court’s intervention expressing apprehension over demolition of the Mutt for periphery development of Jagannath Temple in Puri. Mutts were being declared unsafe and demolished without even serving notice, the petition alleged, while pointing out that Raghab Das Mutt was not within 75 metres radius of the temple.

The authorities are yet to make a proper survey and come up with a report on unsafe structures in Puri town. Though the Court of District Judge, Puri had in a related case directed the authorities in 2017 for it no such field inquiry and report had followed, the petition alleged.

The Court had directed the State Counsel to take instructions on the matter. Accordingly, the State Counsel informed that no demolition shall be made without following due procedure of law or giving any notice. In this case there is at present no proposal for demolishing it.