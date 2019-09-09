Document of police vehicles uploaded on official website after mobs revolt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday uploaded registration certificates of its 31 vehicles on its website.

The move comes a day after a mob clashed with cops accusing the latter of letting off police and Government vehicles though these were not abiding by the new traffic rules.

On Saturday, irate locals waylaid a PCR (Police Control Room) van near Raj Mahal Square and asked its driver to show the documents of the vehicle.

A police officer said 7th Battalion of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) provided them with the registration certificates of vehicles following which they were uploaded on the website.

The process of uploading registration certificates of vehicles of the Commissionerate Police on the website will continue in the coming days.

Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi said personnel of PCR vans have been strictly instructed to abide by the new laws. “PCR van personnel have been asked to follow the traffic rules failing which stringent action will be initiated against them. The registration certificates of police vehicles are also available on the websites of Vahan and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs),” he added.

The Police Commissioner has also directed all PCR van drivers to keep necessary documents like registration certificate and driving licence inside the vehicles. Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested for their involvement in Saturday’s clash with police.