Bhubaneswar girl makes eve-teasers do sit-ups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the girls being soft-targeted by anti-socials in isolated places of the Capital City, a young college student took the matter to her hands and thrashed two eve-teasers on Sunday.



While the young student was riding her Scooty near Bomikhal Canal Road, two bike-borne youths followed her and kept passing lewd comments. While they persisted in the act, the girl swung her vehicle in front of them forcing the bike rider to lose control and the duo fell down.

The girl then thrashed them with the helmet and asked them to do sit-ups in full public glare in broad daylight.“I stay in Rasulgarh. It was my birthday.



As I went out, the two followed me and started passing lewd comments in an isolated stretch near Bomikhal Canal Road. They did not stop even after the girl confronted them. This led me to take charge of the situation,” said the BTech final year student.

However, the girl did not file an FIR as the accused had apologised and assured that they would refrain from such behaviour in future.



“The police should intensify patrolling during evening hours as most women return home from work at that time,” she said.Around a fortnight back, a Class VI girl was waylaid and molested by a man while she was going to tuition in a desolate stretch under Laxmisagar police limits.



While the girl managed to escape, the accused was later arrested by police.