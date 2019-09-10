CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates revamped tribal retail outlet in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the revamped tribal retail outlet named ‘Adisha’ (Adibasi Odisha) here.



The revamped outlet will facilitate marketing of minor forest produces (MFPs), surplus agriculture produces, handicraft, handlooms, art, jewellery, spices, painting, food items like ragi cookies and other bakery products.

The Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL), an apex cooperative under ST and SC Development department, has 11 exclusive Tribal World outlets in six districts apart from a dedicated mobile shop, Tribals On Wheels.

The new retail outlet at Rupali Square in the Capital City is a one-stop-shop for giving consumers a taste of tribal culture.



Minister of State for SC and ST Development Jagannath Saraka, BJD MLA Anant Narayan Jena, Principal Secretary of SC and ST Development department Ranjana Chopra and senior officials were present.