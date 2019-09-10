Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Officers deputed to review progress of surplus paddy sale in Odisha

Around 12.59 lakh farmers had registered their names for sale of surplus paddy to government agencies under minimum support price in 2018-19 kharif.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the extended deadline for online registration of farmers under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) for sale of surplus paddy in 2019-20 kharif marketing season ends on Tuesday, the state government has deputed 16 senior officers to review the progress.

The officers from Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) and Cooperation departments have been asked to check the authenticity of the land data including record of rights (RoR) submitted by the farmers through random sampling.

During test check of farmers’ registration, the designated officers have to verify if the data provided by the farmers were made public for the purpose of inviting objections, if any, from the people for further scrutiny.

Data provided by the farmers during registration need to be displayed at the offices of the panchayat or PACS or LAMPS or paddy procurement centres (PPCs).

As PACS are functioning as nodal centres for farmers’ registration, officials of PACS are required to provide forms to facilitate filing of objections by farmers or citizen concerned.

Distributing 30 districts among these officers, the FS&CW department has given three days time from September 10 to 12 to complete the verification and submit their feedback within two days.

The last date for online registration of farmers under P-PAS was August 31. As only 49 per cent of the farmers who had registered in the last kharif marketing season renewed their enrolment by the stipulated date, the government extended the deadline to September 10.

Around 12.59 lakh farmers had registered their names for sale of surplus paddy to government agencies under minimum support price in 2018-19 kharif. Only 6,18,480 lakh farmers had registered their names as on August 31.

The Registrar of Cooperative Society had asked the divisional Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies and secretaries of District Central Cooperative Banks to complete digitisation of farmers’ registration forms by September 5.

Sources said the government has to extend the deadline further as many farmers have not been able to register their names for several reasons. 

Paddy procurement: 12.59 lakh 

Farmers registered in 2018-19: 6.18 lakh registered on August 31

Government extended the deadline to September 10

PACS functions as nodal centres for farmers registration

