Senior Odisha scribe Dilip Satpathy no more

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Senior journalist Dilip Satpathy passed away here late on Sunday night. He was 56.

Satpathy breathed his last while he was being taken to a private hospital here around 12.30 am.



He was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer 20 years ago, which had relapsed more than two years ago. Satpathy had undergone radiation therapy last year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Satpathy’s death, calling him a seasoned journalist with high standards of professional ethics. During his stint at various media houses, Satpathy displayed superb acumen and remarkable intelligence to put issues in proper perspective, he said.



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda and many eminent personalities condoled his death.

Satpathy had begun his career as a reporter in a city-based English daily Sun Times and went on to become the Resident Editor of the Bhubaneswar edition of Business Standard. He was a bachelor. Many journalists and bureaucrats thronged Satpathy’s Satya Nagar residence to pay tributes.



Hailing from Cuttack, Satpathy came into prominence for his in-depth knowledge of economics and business apart from political reporting. He was also associated with journalism schools in the State Capital.