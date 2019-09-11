Bhubaneshwar woman dies after monkey attack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 67-year-old woman died after she was attacked by a monkey at Khairapada village on the outskirts of the Capital on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the woman, Harasha Das, had gone to collect flowers near a water body in the morning. The monkey, sitting on a nearby tree, jumped on her. Harasha sustained injuries as she fell on the ground. She was rushed to a nearby Government hospital where she was declared brought dead. There were injury marks due to monkey bite on her body.

The incident sparked tension in the area as the villagers staged protest on the road seeking compensation for the family of the deceased. They withdrew the agitation after city forest officials and Nandankanan police rushed to the spot and assured of providing `10,000 from Red Cross fund.

A team of experts from Nandankanan also reached the village to capture the monkey and tranquilise it. “After an hour of efforts, the team tranquilised the monkey and released it in Chandaka forest,” City DFO AK Mishra said.

The villagers alleged that the forest officials have failed to curb the rising monkey menace in the area. At least 10 persons have sustained injuries in monkey attack in the past two months, they claimed.The DFO said the city forest division will propose to the State Government to take measures to compensate victims of monkey attack.