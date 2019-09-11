Huge turnout for SAI International College of Commerce Business Conclave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of 64 colleges and schools across the State participated in the fourth edition of SAI International College of Commerce (SICC) Business Conclave, 2019 here on Tuesday. Attending the event, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the conclave was a unique platform for students to interact on current issues that shape our economy.

He appreciated the efforts of Advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan and Founder of SAI International Education Group Bijay Kumar Sahoo for promoting the State’s higher education sector. He congratulated SICC for securing fifth rank among India’s Top 10 private higher education institutions in terms of ‘extraordinary leadership’ and getting the EducationWorld India Private Higher Education Grand Jury Awards 2019-20.

Executive Director of SERPL, Indian Oil PC Choubey, welcomed the students to Paradip Refineries for their Summer Internship Programme. Director of SSIC PC Jain also spoke on during the occasion.