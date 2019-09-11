Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Huge turnout for SAI International College of Commerce Business Conclave

Students of 64 colleges and schools across the State participated in the fourth edition of SAI International College of Commerce (SICC) Business Conclave, 2019 here on Tuesday.

Published: 11th September 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of 64 colleges and schools across the State participated in the fourth edition of SAI International College of Commerce (SICC) Business Conclave, 2019 here on Tuesday. Attending the event, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the conclave was a unique platform for students to interact on current issues that shape our economy.

He appreciated the efforts of Advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan and Founder of SAI International Education Group Bijay Kumar Sahoo for promoting the State’s higher education sector. He congratulated SICC for securing fifth rank among India’s Top 10 private higher education institutions in terms of ‘extraordinary leadership’ and getting the EducationWorld India Private Higher Education Grand Jury Awards 2019-20.

Executive Director of SERPL, Indian Oil PC Choubey, welcomed the students to Paradip Refineries for their Summer Internship Programme. Director of SSIC PC Jain also spoke on during the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAI International College of Commerce SICC Business Conclave 2019 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Founder of SAI International Education Group SERPL
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp