88,373 vehicles without valid fitness certificates ply on Bhubaneswar roads

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 88,000 vehicles registered with the two Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the State Capital do not possess valid fitness certificates. Bhubaneswar has over 13.55 lakh registered vehicles against a population of 9.37 lakh. Of 88,373 vehicles which are unfit for the roads, 77,373 registered with RTO-I and 11,140 with RTO-II, said sources in Transport Department.

This is also a reflection on the patchy enforcement by Transport Department which has given these unfit vehicles a free run on road. The vehicles including buses, trucks and cars not only pose risk to the lives of other commuters but also contribute to city’s increasing pollution.

In May 2018, the State Government made display of fitness certificates mandatory for buses and other heavy vehicles but the same is yet to be enforced in right spirit. RTO officials said vehicles plying without fitness certificates have been given three months time to renew it failing which they will be penalised Rs 5,000 as per the provisions of new MV Act. Such vehicles will also be seized if they are found unfit for renewal, they said.