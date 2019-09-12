Home Cities Bhubaneswar

88,373 vehicles without valid fitness certificates ply on Bhubaneswar roads

The vehicles including buses, trucks and cars not only pose risk to the lives of other commuters but also contribute to city’s increasing pollution.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Autorickshaws

Owners of unfit vehicles have been given three months time to renew fitness certificates, say RTI officials. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 88,000 vehicles registered with the two Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the State Capital do not possess valid fitness certificates. Bhubaneswar has over 13.55 lakh registered vehicles against a population of 9.37 lakh. Of 88,373 vehicles which are unfit for the roads, 77,373 registered with RTO-I and 11,140 with RTO-II, said sources in Transport Department.

This is also a reflection on the patchy enforcement by Transport Department which has given these unfit vehicles a free run on road. The vehicles including buses, trucks and cars not only pose risk to the lives of other commuters but also contribute to city’s increasing pollution.

In May 2018, the State Government made display of fitness certificates mandatory for buses and other heavy vehicles but the same is yet to be enforced in right spirit. RTO officials said vehicles plying without fitness certificates have been given three months time to renew it failing which they will be penalised Rs 5,000 as per the provisions of new MV Act. Such vehicles will also be seized if they are found unfit for renewal, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar MV Act Cuttack traffic challan traffic rules
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp