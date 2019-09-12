Complainants hail Odisha cops' feedback system under 'Mo Sarkar' scheme: DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, about 10 to 15 complainants are being telephoned everyday from call centres set up by Odisha Police at State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), district headquarters and range offices in the State. “The response of the people is honest and very good.

They are happy about the incorporation of the feedback system,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma. “Those getting good feedback are being encouraged while appropriate action is being initiated against policemen and police stations not receiving positive feedbacks,” he added. SCRB is the nodal agency and activities conducted by all call centres in the State are monitored by it under the supervision of the DGP.

Similarly, Commissionerate Police has also started assessing police response towards complainants based on eight parameters which include the time taken by police to register a complaint, etiquettes displayed by police officers, progress of investigation, whether a complainant was apprised of what action is being taken and informed about the future course of action via telephone or SMS.