Compounding woes: Just 26 cops for 21 lakh vehicles in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government may have given a three-month breather for traffic norms compliance to violators but in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, there are just 26 officers authorised to compound violations. While Bhubaneswar has 16 traffic personnel with compounding power for 13.55 lakh registered vehicles, Cuttack manages with just 10 cops for around 8 lakh vehicles.

The acute shortage has left the cops on their toes after the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act came into force. The number of officials empowered with the enforcement of traffic rules is only seven per cent of the total manpower and additionally, they are tasked with supervising the deployment of constables and home guards apart from traffic arrangement during movement of VIPs. Bhubaneswar has two inspectors, five sub-inspectors/Subedars and six ASIs who are empowered to collect fine while Cuttack has two inspectors and one SI besides 10 ASIs.

Though the twin cities have 343 more traffic personnel, including 38 havildars and 305 constables, they have no power to carry out enforcement and act as helpless bystanders. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said a proposal to empower constables with traffic rules is under the active consideration of the State Government.

The Commissionerate of Police has proposed the deployment of constables, specifically trained in traffic regulation and enforcement, at places to be covered by CCTV. Those with body cameras can record events. They can also be provided hand-held devices to ensure proper recording of events.