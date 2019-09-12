Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Demolition of Puri mutts: Mahants request amicus curiae to convey grievances to SC

Mahants said most of the mutts have been taking part in the daily rituals of Lord Jagannath and are intrinsically connected with the temple for which they are located in the vicinity of the shrine.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bada Akhada mutt being demolished in Puri on Sunday

Bada Akhada mutt being demolished in Puri on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mahants of Sri Rewasa Mutt and Sri Hati Akhada Mutt at Puri have appealed to amicus curiae Ranjit Kumar and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to put forth their grievances before the Supreme Court. The mahants have been opposing demolition of mutts in the pilgrim town. In a letter the mahants stated that most of the mutts in Puri have been taking part in the daily rituals of Lord Jagannath and are intrinsically connected with the temple for which they are located in the vicinity of the temple.

“...We wanted to meet you during the recent visit to Puri. But to our utter dismay, you did not meet Mahants and aggrieved families who were affected in the demolition process,” they stated. Even as mutts here are historically stakeholders of all major decisions relating to Jagannath Temple, the Mahants said they were not consulted but merely informed about the unilateral decision of demolition of age-old places of worship. “Shockingly, the mutts are being demolished by citing those as encroachments.

Forcibly evictions tantamount to depriving us our existence. The alternative arrangement made for us does not even cater to the basic needs which are different for each mutt based on the tradition followed,” they said. Several Mutts have portions that constitute ancient monument and as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 the mutts deserve conservation and protection, but not reckless demolition.

Stating that the move to demolish the heritage structures is illegal and the Jagannath culture should not suffer such a major jolt in the name of development and security, the Mahants requested the amicus curiae and Solicitor General to convey the grievances to the apex court in a fair manner. Meanwhile, a memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on behalf of Sikh community requesting to stop demolition of Mangu Matha and Punjabi Mutt at Puri.

