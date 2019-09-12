Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa HC intervention sought to check Kangaroo courts

The petitioners prayed before the High Court to direct the authorities concerned to take action against the culprits and ban Kangaroo court system in the two villages.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Village committees running Kangaroo courts in Khalipatna and Kotaranga villages under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district are engaged in looting villagers in the name of justice, forcing them to desert their homes.The committee members impose hefty fines even in small offences and on non-payment of the amount, the villagers are assaulted, disgraced in public and asked to leave the village. Their property is also looted. The allegations were made in a PIL filed in Orissa High Court by Nanda Kishore Jena (69) and 10 others of the two villages on Wednesday.

“Due to the atrocities by Kangaroo court at least 20 families had been forced to leave behind their homestead and agricultural lands and flee the village. Away from their village, they are leading a life in extreme hardship without any livelihood means, the petitioners alleged.

According to the petition, Kangaroo courts run by the village committee led by Lingaraj Patra, Bhagaban Kar and Jagabandhu Jena and some other villagers impose fines ranging from `1,000 to `55,000 by showing minor causes. The houses of villagers are looted and their crops destroyed when they express their inability to pay the fine. They are assaulted, disgraced in public and asked to leave the village,” the petitioners alleged.

The petitioners prayed before the High Court to direct the authorities concerned to take action against the culprits and ban Kangaroo court system in the two villages. The petition also prayed the Court to direct for formation of a peace committee to restore normalcy in the villages.

The petition stated that repeated efforts to stop the inhuman practice by drawing the attention of higher authorities concerned has yielded no result. Representations were submitted to Director General of Police in 2007 and 2015 besides the Odisha Human Rights Commission in 2007.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa high court
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp