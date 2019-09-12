New MV Act: Drivers without licence in Bhubaneswar rush to RT office

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The massive rush at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Bhubaneswar one witnesses after the amended MV norms came into effect has gone on to show just how large is the number of drivers who do not possess a valid driving licence in the State Capital.

The fear of a hefty fine has sent them queuing up at the transport offices which are now struggling to meet the sudden spike in demand.

The RTO-I, which used to receive just about 120 to 130 applications a day, is receiving over 2,000 forms now. Needless to mention, RTOs are struggling as applicants wait for hours on end.

To tackle the rush, RTO officials have ‘fast-tracked’ some procedures for clearing the learning licence (LL) test. From 20 questions which an applicant is required to answer, the RTO has brought down the number to 10. One who clears six questions gets through. On the fast track route, the RTO has started facilitating LL test for 450 applicants per day, starting Wednesday.

“On September 7, we received over 2000 applications for learning licence. After two holidays, we received over 3,000 applications on Tuesday,” a RTO official said. On the day, a server breakdown added to the woes of the applicants as the disposal took further time.

There has also been a significant rise in driving licence re-test applications. As per the MV Act, if a person applies for renewal of driving licence after one year of expiry he/she is required to undertake the driving test again. “As the number of learning licence applications has multiplied, we are providing services at six counters against one before September 1,” said an official of RTO-I.

At RTO-II, the rush is equally maddening. To avoid backlog of LL applications, the office has slotted 600 LL tests per day. “Before September 1, we were receiving about 50 LL applications on an average per day. Now we are getting over 1000. Licence facility was earlier provided at only one counter but now we are providing the services at four counters,” an official of RTO-II said. With hundreds queuing up on the premises of both the RTOs, the hassle for the public has multiplied too.

On the day, Commerce and Transport Secretary G Srinivas visited RTO-I to take stock of the situation. “After receiving Chief Minister’s direction, the facilitation centres have been doubled and the officials are working till 9 pm,” Srinivas said. A crackdown against middle-men at the Regional Transport Offices will also be carried out, he added.