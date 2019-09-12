Tito’s aide Budhia Das nabbed after encounter in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police nabbed Budhia Das, an associate of gangster Tito, after an encounter at Sector-13 in CDA on Wednesday. The criminal of Mundasahi under CDA Phase-II police station limits suffered a bullet injury and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Budhia was wanted in connection with an extortion case registered in Chauliaganj police station. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid near NLUO and tried to apprehend him. Seeing the policemen, Budhia opened fire in a bid to flee from the spot. Police retaliated and the bullet hit Budhia’s right knee.

Budhia was in charge of Tito’s network in Cuttack. More than 30 criminal cases including firing, bombing, extortion and murder are pending against him in Cuttack, Kendrapara and other police stations, the DCP said.