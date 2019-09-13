Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odia doctor makes entry into Olympics

Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak has been appointed as medical officer by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the Olympic Games, 2020 hosted by Tokyo from July 25 to August 7 next year.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak has been appointed as a medical officer by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the Olympic Games, 2020 hosted by Tokyo from July 25 to August 7 next year. He is the first Indian to have been selected for the post.

An expert in Sports Traumatology and Sports and Exercise Physiology, Dr Nayak is currently on deputation with Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital as a specialist (Sports Medicine). He is mandated to look after the sports and training related injuries and performance enhancement of elite athletes of the country.

Dr Nayak has been extensively trained in Sports Traumatology and Exercise Physiology from National Institute of Sports Medicine at Havana, Cuba and National Sports Centre at Madrid, Spain. He had joined the Army Medical Corps in 1995 and worked in the Army Sports Institute, Pune for six years and later worked with high-profile athletes of the country. He had served as medical officer for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year.

“I am extremely honoured that FIH recognised my work at the Hockey World Cup last year and selected me as medical officer for the prestigious Olympic Games. It is a huge responsibility and I am confident of doing justice to it. I look forward to working with athletes from around the globe,” he said.Dr Nayak’s first international stint as team doctor started in 2007 when he took up the role with Indian Youth Boxing Team for two years. 

He has been working with the Indian National Hockey Team since 2009 by accompanying the team to events like Sultan Azlan Shah Shah Cup in 2009 and 2010, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games 2010 and Men’s Hockey World Cup in New Delhi, 2010 and Asian Champions Trophy, Doha, Qatar in 2012. 
He was the team doctor for the London Olympic Games, 2012 when India had won six medals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak FIH Olympic Games 2020 International Hockey Federation Safdarjung Hospital
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp