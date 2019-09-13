Odia doctor makes entry into Olympics

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak has been appointed as a medical officer by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the Olympic Games, 2020 hosted by Tokyo from July 25 to August 7 next year. He is the first Indian to have been selected for the post.

An expert in Sports Traumatology and Sports and Exercise Physiology, Dr Nayak is currently on deputation with Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital as a specialist (Sports Medicine). He is mandated to look after the sports and training related injuries and performance enhancement of elite athletes of the country.

Dr Nayak has been extensively trained in Sports Traumatology and Exercise Physiology from National Institute of Sports Medicine at Havana, Cuba and National Sports Centre at Madrid, Spain. He had joined the Army Medical Corps in 1995 and worked in the Army Sports Institute, Pune for six years and later worked with high-profile athletes of the country. He had served as medical officer for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year.

“I am extremely honoured that FIH recognised my work at the Hockey World Cup last year and selected me as medical officer for the prestigious Olympic Games. It is a huge responsibility and I am confident of doing justice to it. I look forward to working with athletes from around the globe,” he said.Dr Nayak’s first international stint as team doctor started in 2007 when he took up the role with Indian Youth Boxing Team for two years.

He has been working with the Indian National Hockey Team since 2009 by accompanying the team to events like Sultan Azlan Shah Shah Cup in 2009 and 2010, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games 2010 and Men’s Hockey World Cup in New Delhi, 2010 and Asian Champions Trophy, Doha, Qatar in 2012.

He was the team doctor for the London Olympic Games, 2012 when India had won six medals.