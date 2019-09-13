Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odissi Asara, a delight for connoisseurs in Bhubaneshwar

Eminent and budding artistes came under one roof to present the repertoire of Odissi music at a first of its kind event, ‘Odissi Asara’, here on Thursday.

Vocalist Shyamamani Devi performing at ‘Odissi Asara’ on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Eminent and budding artistes came under one roof to present the repertoire of Odissi music at a first of its kind event, ‘Odissi Asara’, here on Thursday.Organised by Odissi Research Centre and Utkal University of Culture, the artistes presented all the traditional genres of Chaupadi, Chhanda, Champu, Chautisa, Gita Gobinda, Bhajana, Janana, Pallabi and many more. The evening that began with vocalist Shyamani Devi saw performances by at least 30 artistes in both, Odissi vocals and percussion instruments.

Dr Sangita Gosain, who is an Associate Professor in Utkal University of Culture and a vocalist, said the event was aimed at making people aware about how rich and ancient Odissi music is. She said the traditional Odissi music has a glorious history which is more then 2500 years old.

“Like Hindustani and Carnatic systems, Odissi music is a separate system of Indian classical music and has all the essential ingredients of Indian Classical form. But it has not come to limelight due to apathy from the time of British rule in Odisha, want of its proper study, revival, propagation, etc. Despite the fact, the traditional music form could be saved and maintained in its pristine form”, she said. In the past, Odia music faternity have demanded classical status for Odissi music. 

