Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Post-relaxation by CM Naveen Patnaik, applicants dropout of RTO test 

The CM had asked the enforcement agencies not to go on overdrive but counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance

Published: 13th September 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced three-month breather to the people to get their vehicle document ready, the Regional Transport Office-I (RTO) witnessed a drop in the rush of applicants. The fear of hefty fine had led the people to queue up at the RTOs where the officials struggled to meet the steep rise in applications for driving licence and registration. The RTO-I, which used to receive 120 to 130 applications a day, was piled with over 2,000 forms.

To tackle the rush, the office started facilitating LL test for 450 applicants per day, starting Wednesday. While all applicants except two turned up for the test on the day, a whopping number of 113 applicants did not turn on Thursday. The officials said if the applicants do not appear for the test on the scheduled dates, it will take more time to clear the applications.

When an applicant is given a slot, he/she is supposed to visit RTO office, make the payment if not done online, complete the biometrics process and appear for the test. In view of the large scale resentment among the public over the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Chief Minister on Monday asked the enforcement agencies not to go on overdrive but counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance.

The Chief Minister had to step in after irate public took on the enforcement agencies at the Raj Mahal square here on September 7. He appealed to people to get papers ready in three months. Patnaik had also directed the Transport Department to augment public services, strengthen facilitation centres, open extra counters to meet the sudden surge of demand.

Learner licence test
● Two remained absent for the Learner Licence test at RTO-I on Wednesday
● On Thursday, 113 applicants were absent 
● The RTO had started facilitating LL test for 450 applicants a day from Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Regional Transport Office-I Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp