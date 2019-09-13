Rs 10 crore for Kendrapara sanitation project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government announced a project to revamp the sanitation system in Pattamundai Municipality in Kendrapara district at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. As per the proposed project, the Gobari drainage cut will be restored by Marshaghai Drainage division. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena at Lok Seva Bhavan on Thursday.

The Minister said the main drainage stretch between the bridge at Pattamundai market and Baktarpur will be constructed by Kendrapara Works division and the connecting drains of 20 wards will be constructed by Pattamundai Municipality. BJD MLA of Pattamundai and senior officials were present.