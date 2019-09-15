Bhubaneswar civic body plans 200-acre land bank 

Sudarsan Maharana By

BHUBANESWAR: After announcing a new Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for the Capital City, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) plans to create a land bank of 200 acre to take up development activities.

Planning Member of BDA Gouri Sankar Bhuyan said the process of land acquisition is likely to start this year. After identification of land patches, BDA will write to General Administration Department and Revenue Department for transfer to its land bank.

In case of encroachment, the special land acquisition branch of BDA will deal with it. The BDA is also planning to transfer the unutilised land, acquired earlier as part of the existing CDP, to the proposed land bank.Stating that implementation of commercial and infrastructural projects, as well as housing projects, depends on the extent of land BDA has in its possession, BDA officials said they have already implemented various projects by acquiring 1,696 acre from the GA and Revenue departments.

Apart from implementing the projects in line with smart city plan, land under the proposed land bank will be kept reserved for development of affordable housing schemes in and around the Capital. The BDA has planned to invest around Rs 400 crore in housing projects in near future which include 416 2BHK and 288 3BHK apartments on 7.7 acre at Subudhipur with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

“BDA has planned to execute a number of affordable housing projects in and around the city in coming years. These projects can be executed on time if the land bank is created,” the BDA Planning Member said.