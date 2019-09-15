Bhubaneswar to get new South City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority is planning to create a new city to reduce congestion in the Capital. The new city will be known as ‘Bhubaneswar South City’ and be a part of the Smart City project. Bhubaneswar Development Authority Secretary Rabindra Nath Mishra said though the project is in planning stage, BDA has started work on it and it will be implemented in near future.

The city will be created by merging Subudhipur, Shampur and other areas on the suburbs of the Capital. The proposed city will have all public amenities that smart city Bhubaneswar requires. Housing projects will be taken up in the proposed city on a large scale. Besides, the city will have all facilities including well-designed roads, public space, commercial complexes, educational institutions, hospitals and recreational zone.

“Bhubaneswar South City will have all the modern infrastructure and facility that we are not being able to create in the Capital at present due to space crunch,” Mishra said. Sources said a Detailed Project Report for the new city will be worked out by BDA and placed before the Government for its approval. The Development agency will seek at least 300 acres land from the Government in the first phase for creation of housing and other infrastructure under the proposed project.