Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar to get new South City

The new city will be known as ‘Bhubaneswar South City’ and be a part of the Smart City project.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Smart City

For representational purposes for Smart City (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Development Authority is planning to create a new city to reduce congestion in the Capital. The new city will be known as ‘Bhubaneswar South City’ and be a part of the Smart City project. Bhubaneswar Development Authority Secretary Rabindra Nath Mishra said though the project is in planning stage, BDA has started work on it and it will be implemented in near future.

The city will be created by merging Subudhipur, Shampur and other areas on the suburbs of the Capital. The proposed city will have all public amenities that smart city Bhubaneswar requires. Housing projects will be taken up in the proposed city on a large scale. Besides, the city will have all facilities including well-designed roads, public space, commercial complexes, educational institutions, hospitals and recreational zone.

“Bhubaneswar South City will have all the modern infrastructure and facility that we are not being able to create in the Capital at present due to space crunch,” Mishra said.  Sources said a Detailed Project Report for the new city will be worked out by BDA and placed before the Government for its approval. The Development agency will seek at least 300 acres land from the Government in the first phase for creation of housing and other infrastructure under the proposed project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar South City Smart City project Rabindra Nath Mishra
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp