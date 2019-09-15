CCTVs made mandatory for UG and PG exams in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education Department has decided to make installation of CCTV cameras at examination halls mandatory during theory and practical examinations of Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) students in colleges and universities in the State. The rule will also be applicable to the evaluation centres from the current academic session.

As per the decision taken recently, the Controller of Examinations of State-run universities will identify 12 to 14 colleges as valuation centres and intimate the same to the Higher Education department and State Project Director of World Bank-supported Odisha Higher Education Program for Excellence and Equity.

It has also been decided that universities and colleges will follow changed question pattern for all streams. Besides, examination fee will be collected from the students only during admission and readmission. If a student is found ineligible to appear at the examination, the fee will be adjusted for the subsequent semester.

Similarly, one admit card will be issued for all the semester examinations and autonomous colleges can allow students to use college identity card in place of examination card during semester examinations. Students who remain absent in one semester and miss the subsequent chance will be treated as failed even if they clear the final examination of the university.

While the Higher Education Department had previously asked universities to ensure publication of results within 45 days of the examinations, it has now asked University Registrar and Controller of Examinations to complete examination process and result declaration by May 2020.

