Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CCTVs made mandatory for UG and PG exams in Odisha

It has also been decided that universities and colleges will follow changed question pattern for all streams.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Higher Education Department has decided to make installation of CCTV cameras at examination halls mandatory during theory and practical examinations of Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) students in colleges and universities in the State. The rule will also be applicable to the evaluation centres from the current academic session.

As per the decision taken recently, the Controller of Examinations of State-run universities will identify 12 to 14 colleges as valuation centres and intimate the same to the Higher Education department and  State Project Director of World Bank-supported Odisha Higher Education Program for Excellence and Equity. 

It has also been decided that universities and colleges will follow changed question pattern for all streams. Besides, examination fee will be collected from the students only during admission and readmission. If a student is found ineligible to appear at the examination, the fee will be adjusted for the subsequent semester. 

Similarly, one admit card will be issued for all the semester examinations and autonomous colleges can allow students to use college identity card in place of examination card during semester examinations. Students who remain absent in one semester and miss the subsequent chance will be treated as failed even if they clear the final examination of the university. 

While the Higher Education Department had previously asked universities to ensure publication of results within 45 days of the examinations, it has now asked University Registrar and Controller of Examinations to complete examination process and result declaration  by May 2020.

One admit card will be issued for all semester exams and autonomous colleges can allow students to use college identity card in place of examination card during semester examinations Higher Education Dept

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Higher Education Program
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp