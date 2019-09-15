Dharmendra Pradhan launches ‘Seva Saptah’ to mark PM Modi's 69th birthday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated ‘Seva Saptah’ to mark 69th birthday celebration week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.



During the launch of the programme at Bharatpur, on the outskirts of the city, Pradhan said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that if 130 crore people will take a step forward, the country will march towards development.

During the ‘Seva Saptah’ we all must take a step forward to help others in need, keep our surroundings clean and conserve water.” The campaign will continue till September 20. He also distributed aids for differently-abled people like hearing aids and wheelchairs.

BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi, Odisha Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak and several senior leaders of the State accompanied Pradhan.



Later in the day he met eminent poet and Padma Bhushan awardee Ramakant Ratha at his residence here as part of the party’s nationwide Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyaan, to spread awareness on the benefits of abrogating Article 370 and 35A.