National Lok Adalat disposes 105 cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Lok Adalat held in Orissa High Court on Saturday awarded compensation to the tune of Rs 2.94 crore while disposing of around 105 insurance cases.



As many as 789 cases were placed before four benches presided by Justice AK Rath, Justice Biswanath Rath, Justice SK Sahoo and Justice KR Mohaptra respectively. The Lok Adalat was organised by the Orissa High Court Legal Services Committee and Odisha State Legal Services Authority.

Of the total, 122 cases could be settled and Rs 2.94 crore awarded in 105 insurance-related cases. The New India Assurance Company was directed to pay compensation of Rs 22,65,000, National Insurance Company Rs 90,45,000, United Insurance Company Rs 26,80,000, Oriental Insurance Company Rs 68,10,000 and other private insurance companies Rs 86,00,000.In the last National Lok Adalat held on July 13, six benches had disposed of 109 of 841 cases placed before it and awarded Rs 6.77 cr compensation in 99 insurance cases.