Two Odisha MPs to head Parliamentary Standing Committees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two MPs from Odisha have been nominated chairpersons of Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSCs). While former Union Minister Jual Oram, BJP MP from Sundargarh, is the chairman of Defence Committee, BJD veteran and Lok Sabha member from Cuttack will head the Committee on Labour.

Significantly, 18 BJD MPs (12 from Lok Sabha and six from Rajya Sabha) have been nominated to different Parliamentary Standing Committees. As many as 28 MPs of Odisha, both from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have found place in various Standing Committees.

While BJD MP from Kandhamal Achyuta Samanta has been nominated member of the External Affairs Committee, two BJD MPs Pinaki Mishra, Lok Sabha member from Puri and party’s Rajya member Amar Patnaik have found place in Finance Committee. BJP’s Nitish Ganga Deb and BJD’s Rajashree Mallick have also been nominated to the Committee on Defence.

Besides, BJD MP Sarmistha Sethi has been taken in as a member of Committee on Home Affairs while Chandrani Murmu, BJD’s Lok Sabha member from Keonjhar and regional party’s Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra have found place as members of Committee on Human Resources Development.BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has been nominated member of Committee on Urban Development while two BJD members, Ramesh Majhi from Lok Sabha and Prasanna Acharya from Rajya Sabha have found place in Transport, Tourism and Culture panel.

Other MPs from Odisha who have nominated to different panels are, Manjulata Mandal (BJD) Committee on Commerce, Mahesh Sahoo (BJD) Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests, Narendra Kumar Swain (BJD) Committee on Water Resources, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) and Anubhav Mohanty (BJD) Member, Committee on Railways, Chandra Sekhar Sahu (BJD) Member, Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, Pramila Bisoyi (BJD) and Saptagiri Ulaka (Cong) Member, Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and PDS, Suresh Pujari, of BJP Member, Committee on Personnel, Public Grievance, Law And Justice, Bishweswar Tudu of the BJP and Ranjib Biswal of Congress, Member, Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, Basanta Panda of the BJP and Prashanta Nanda of BJD Member, Committee on Coal and Steel and N Bhaskar Rao of BJD and Ashwini Vaishnav of the BJP have been nominated Member, Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest.