BJD sets target to enrol six lakh members in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar organisational district of BJD has set a target to enrol more than six lakh members during its membership drive which will continue till October 31.



A decision to this effect was taken at the extended executive body meeting of the district BJD held here on Sunday. The meeting presided over by Bhubaneswar district president Amaresh Jena resolved to intensify the drive launched by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on September 2.

The meeting of the Bhubaneswar organisational district has gained importance in view of the civic body polls expected to be held early next year.



Though the BJD had won all the three Assembly seats of Bhubaneswar, Lok Sabha seat had gone to BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi. The BJP Lok Sabha candidate had got more vote than the party’s Assembly candidates in the elections.



What is worrying for the BJD leadership is that Sarangi has started taking active interest in civic issues of the capital city. A former IAS officer, Sarangi was the Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Addressing the meeting, BJD’s Rajya Sabha member and district observer Prasanna Acharya asked party leaders to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.



According to the membership guidelines of the BJD, all wards of the BMC will have 40 active members each. An active member will have to enrol at least 25 primary members. The 40 active members in a ward will enrol at least 1000 primary members. The BMC has 67 wards.

State convenor of membership drive Debi Mishra, three MLAs from Bhubaneswar city, Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Panda, former BMC mayor and BJD MLA from Bhubaneswar (Madhya) Anant Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Santosh Kumar Bal, chairman of the Odisha State Housing Corporation (OSHC) and former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, BYJD president Amaresh Patri, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Rana Pratap Patra and former MLA Bijoy Mohanty were among others who attended.