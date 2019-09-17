426 held for drunk driving on highways  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested 426 persons between September 6 and 15 for driving under the influence of alcohol on the highways in the State. The arrests were made during a special drive launched by Odisha Police to check drunk driving near toll gates.

On September 15 night, police checked about 5,000 persons and apprehended 141 among them for driving in an inebriated state. While 26 persons were arrested in Ganjam district, 20 were nabbed in Jajpur and 18 in Sambalpur. Director-General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma has asked police officers to ensure that no traffic congestion is caused due to the enforcement activities.

The DGP has also warned policemen from harass people while checking. “Action is being initiated against the persons found to be driving under the influence of alcohol under Sections 185 and 202 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The drive will continue to contain and curb drunken driving on the highways,” a police officer said.