Odisha government plans PACS revamp to check corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is planning caderisation of secretaries of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) to introduce transfer system and Aadhaar linked crop loans to check corruption and bring transparency.

As per the recommendations made in the first report of the standing committee of Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Cooperation Department has initiated the process to develop a transfer mechanism of PACS secretaries. While a concept note has been formulated in this regard, the final decision will be taken soon.

Computerisation of all PACS has also been taken up on a war-footing to link the societies with District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) through core banking solutions and cooperative societies have been directed to make all crop loans linked to Aadhaar.

The Assembly Committee had directed the department to take strong measures following allegations of rampant corruption in DCCBs and its branches besides exploitation of farmers by the unscrupulous staff of PACS and banks.

Odisha has 2,708 PACS engaged in paddy procurement and supply of seeds, fertilisers and agricultural equipment to farmers.

The Department has also proposed restructuring of Odisha Cooperative Service (OCS) cadre at par with OAS on the recommendation of the committee. Though a common test is conducted for OAS, OFS, OPS and OCS, the candidates selected for OCS join as Class II officers, unlike the OAS, OFS and OPS candidates who join as Junior Class I officers.

An official of the department said several measures are being taken to strengthen PACS. “We have sought Government approval for construction of PACS office building out of Paddy Commission. The Collectors have been requested to issue necessary instruction to tehsildar and revenue authorities for alienation or lease of Government land in favour of PACS and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies,” he said.

The Deputy and Assistant Registrars of Cooperative Societies have been advised to ensure availability of basic amenities at the paddy procurement centres by PACS and regulated marketing committees during procurement operation.

Meanwhile, the Cooperation Department has directed Auditor General of Cooperative Societies (AGCS) to furnish latest audit reports on around 1300 PACS which are operating below break-even level.