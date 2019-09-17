Home Cities Bhubaneswar

OHRC orders random checks on gutkha sale in Bhubaneshwar

The banned products are sold and consumed with equal impunity near educational institutions, public and work places.

Published: 17th September 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Justice Bimal Prasad Das has directed Director, Investigation, OHRC, Binyanand Jha to conduct random checks across the city, especially near educational institutions, to get a clear picture of sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine ingredients.

Directing Jha to submit a report in this regard by October 11, Justice Das said, “The Director can take the help of any agency if he requires but the element of surprise has to be maintained while conducting the checks.”

OHRC Chairman issued the order after Odisha Parents Federation chairman Basudev Bhatta lodged a complaint with the commission alleging rampant sale and consumption of gutkha in the city, affecting the health of youngsters, students and the public at large. In his complaint, Bhatta mentioned that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had asked States/Union Territories to strictly comply with Section-6 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). On May 31, the Ministry had also issued guidelines for tobacco-free educational institutions. The State Government had also banned the manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine ingredients in 2013. Despite these measures, the sale and consumption of tobacco and nicotine products continue unabated in the State, alleged Bhatta.

“Gutkha companies are operating openly. The banned products are sold and consumed with equal impunity near educational institutions, public and workplaces. There is also no initiative to create awareness,” Bhatta said.

In a related development, the Commission on Monday took suo moto cognisance of a TNIE report ‘Herbal or not? City is up in smoke’, and directed Commissioner of Excise and Twin City Commissioner of Police to submit their respective reports within four weeks regarding the sale of hookah, which despite being banned, is being consumed at large by youngsters in the Capital.

