Odisha government formulates new norms for infrastructure fund for higher secondary schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has come up with new guidelines for sanction of funds for infrastructure development of aided higher secondary schools.

As per the guidelines, non-government aided higher secondary schools under the administrative control of the School and Mass Education department that have their own land will be eligible to get the infrastructure assistance. The schools, which have student strength of less than 500, will get Rs 20 lakh while those having more than 500 students will be eligible to get the assistance of Rs 30 lakh.

Before applying for the assistance, the schools have to form a building committee comprising president of the school governing body, Principal, a representative of PWD or Rural Development department, an account official and two teachers.

The building committee will finalise the plans and estimates for the development of infrastructure and will also be responsible to ensure proper utilisation of the Government fund.

A committee comprising School and Mass Education Secretary and Additional Secretary and Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) director will examine the applications before releasing the funds.

While the development work will be carried out by Chief Engineers of Roads and Building and Rural Development departments, the DHSE will monitor utilisation of funds on a regular interval. Priority will be given to backward areas, KBK districts, Tribal Sub Plan areas and Girls higher secondary schools. The application for the assistance should be submitted to the DHSE by October 1.

Sources in the DHSE said though the new guidelines had been prepared last year, it has been introduced this year.