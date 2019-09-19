Festival at Konark on lines of Rann Utsav

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is planning to host a beach festival on the lines of Rann Utsav of Kutch, at Konark this winter. At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Tuesday, it has been decided to set up at least 50 tents for overnight stay of visitors on 50-acre land earmarked for the proposed ‘White Sand festival’.

Though the festival calendar is yet to be released, Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said it is expected to be held around December and January. It will be a carnival of music, art and culture, dance and dining.

“Our plan is to give Konark a complete makeover. Though Chandrabhaga beach is mesmerising, tourists who visit the Sun Temple hardly spend the night here. The festival has been planned so that visitors can come prepared and spend at least two-three days here,” he said.

An agency which holds the Kutch festival has been engaged to plan the event, he added. The Tourism Secretary said a revised master plan for Samuka Project is also being prepared as per the recommendation of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has suggested to develop the project without disturbing the sand dunes.

“We are inviting some of the global hospitality chains to set up star and budget hotels in the State. Discussions are also on with the Inland Waterways Authority for cruise tourism. We are identifying stretches in Mahanadi and other river systems in the State where cruise tourism can be introduced,” he added.