OMFED farmers threaten stir by pouring milk on Bhubaneshwar's street 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the State Government is yet to take a call on the proposed price hike of milk sold by Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED), the farmer members of the society have decided to register their protest by pouring milk on the streets of Capital.

The milk farmers have been demanding hike in milk price which has remained unchanged since 2014. Major private players like Pragati and Milk Moo have already increased the price from Rs 40 to Rs 44 a litre.

“Inspite of several requests and agitations by the farmers, the State Government has not taken any decision to increase the milk price. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo assured Odisha Milk Farmers Association (OMFA) on September 9 to take a decision within a week. The time is over now and we farmers are losing patience,” said association chairman Rabi Behera.

Claiming that the dairy farmers are sustaining a loss of around Rs 2.75 per litre, Behera said the price of cattle feed supplied by OMFED has gone up by more than Rs 4 a kg from Rs 16 a kg in 2014 to Rs 20.85 a kg now. Meanwhile, the State-run federation has increased the price of cattle feed thrice but the price of milk has remained same.

Since OMFED is unable to meet the cattle feed requirement of the farmers, they are forced buy it from open market where the price is more than Rs 23 a kg. After cyclone ‘Fani’ there is dearth of fodder for animals for which the milk farmers are facing a lot of difficulty, he added.

Justifying the demand for immediate revision of milk price, Behera, president of the State unit Samajwadi Party said if the Government could implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations for its employees what is taking it so long to revise the price of milk.

Milk collection of OMFED has come down from 6.18 lakh litres to 5.18 lakh litres. OMFED farmers are now paid Rs 26.10 per litre which is no more remunerative price. The association has been demanding to increase the price to Rs 30 a litre.Last week the Agriculture Minister had said the demand of milk farmers is under active consideration of the State Government and decision will be taken soon.