Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks direct flight from Bhubaneshwar to Dubai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to start a direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai at the earliest. Writing to Singh after his recent visit to three Gulf countries, including UAE, Pradhan said more than 15,000 Odia people residing in different parts of UAE are forced to undertake an indirect route to Odisha.

“At present Bhubaneswar is connected internationally, via direct flight, to only one destination i.e. Bangkok. There has been a long-pending request from various quarters for introducing a direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, UAE,” said the letter.

Pradhan said Odia Society of UAE had a meeting with the General Manager of Air India Middle-East and Africa and had explained the viability of a direct Air India flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai based on a favourable traffic data between the two destinations. “Keeping in mind the welfare of commuters I request your intervention in launching a direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai at the earliest,” Pradhan said