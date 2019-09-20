Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Astra’ ready for induction in IAF: Ministry of Defence

The induction of Astra is the result of combined efforts of the DRDO along with the Indian Air Force.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a series of user trials of the Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) ‘Astra’ off Odisha coast this week, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday confirmed that the indigenously developed missile is now ready for induction. Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), five rounds of the missile were conducted from Sukhoi-30 MKI combat aircraft against unmanned aerial vehicle Banshee, simulating all possible threat scenarios.

All trials were carried out by Indian Air Force in full operational configurations. “The missiles were tested in different configurations and all subsystems performed accurately, meeting all the mission parameters and objectives during the trials conducted from September 16 to 19. Three missiles were launched in combat configuration with warheads. The manoeuvring targets were intercepted to establish the endgame capability of the missile. The exercise also included a direct hit at the target by the telemetered missile at maximum range,” a statement from the MoD read.

Astra has a range of more than 100 km with modern guidance and navigation techniques. The missile has midcourse guidance and radio frequency seeker based terminal guidance to achieve target destruction with pinpoint accuracy.

The effort for building a state-of-the-art BVRAAM by DRDO together with IAF has completed the user trials phase of the weapon system successfully. The trials have proved end-to-end performance of the missile system in various combat scenarios giving confidence to users.

“The five successful trials of Astra will culminate with induction of the missile system into Indian Air Force, which will certainly be a force multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness in neutralising aerial threats,” MoD sources said.

The induction of Astra is the result of combined efforts of the DRDO along with the Indian Air Force. While more than 50 public and private industries have contributed in building the Astra weapon system, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has played a role in modifying the aircraft for weapon integration.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated team ‘Astra’ and said the technologies developed under the programme will be the building blocks for developing future variants of air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles.

