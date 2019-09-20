BMC’s zero tolerance towards encroachments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will adopt a zero tolerance policy towards road-side encroachments in the city, informed officials of the civic body on Wednesday.

As per the order issued by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, the Zonal Deputy Commissioners of the city will carry out eviction drive across the city to free encroached lands along the major roads and create more public space.

Officials said eviction drive has already been launched by South East Zone of BMC. As part of the drive encroachments have been removed at 17 places along Samantarapur-Kalpana road. They said as part of the zero tolerance policy the joint eviction squad of BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority also carried out a mass demolition drive in Chandrasekharpur area and razed down 16 unauthorised shops.