Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Centre clears decks for iron ore blocks auction

State set to issue NIT for auction of 28 iron ore mines by Sept-end

Published: 20th September 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Clearing the decks for auction of iron ore blocks, which was held up due to restriction imposed by the Delhi High Court, a high-level committee of the Ministry of Mines on Thursday recommended relaxation of area limit for grant of mining lease to 58 square kilometer for Odisha.
“The high-level committee of the Mines Ministry has recommended to increase mining area limit for auction of iron ore blocks upto 58 sq km for Odisha, 75 sq km for Jharkhand and 50 sq km for Chhattisgarh,” sources familiar with the development told the TNIE.

A notification on relaxation of area limit for different minerals under Section 6 (1) and (b) for the three states is expected within a day or two, the sources added.The State Government is all set to issue notice inviting tender (NIT) for auction of 28 iron ore mines, including eight virgin (free hold) mines, by September end.

The State has been deferring online auction of iron ore blocks due to delay in clearance of its proposal for relaxation of mining area limit. In its August 30 missive, the Ministry of Mines has asked the State not to allow bidders with over 10 sq km or more area in their leasehold, at electronic auction.

“Disallow participation of persons who are holding or may, in the event of becoming highest bidders in the auction, hold the area in excess of the limit under Section 6 (1) of the MMDR Act,” said Director in the Mines Ministry Veena Kumari Dermal in a letter to the State Government.

Making it abundantly clear that the Centre is empowered to relax the area beyond the prescribed limit for grant of prospecting or mining lease, Dermal said the State may issue NIT for auction of mineral blocks only after a decision on the relaxation of area limit is conveyed.

The problem started when the e-auction process of two iron ore blocks - Chandiposhi and Purheibahal in Sundargarh district was challenged and the Delhi High Court restrained the State Government from proceeding with the auction as this violates the clauses under Section 6 (1) (b) of the Mines and Minerals- Development & Regulation Act of 1957.

The State then requested the Centre to raise the permissible limit from 10 sq km to 75 sq km purportedly to facilitate Tata Steel and State-run SAIL’s participation in the auctions. While SAIL has over mining lease hold area of over 55 sq km, Tata Steel has 49 sq km area under its possession.

The State Government which had auctioned five mineral blocks, including three iron ore ones by May 2017 had put seven mineral blocks, including two chromite blocks, for e-auction in July.

Under the hammer
On August 30, the Ministry of Mines had asked Odisha not to allow bidders with over 10 sq km or more area in their leasehold, at electronic auction
Odisha has been deferring online auction due to delay in clearance of its proposal for relaxation of mining area limit

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp