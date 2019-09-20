Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New-look Cong to abolish working president post

Unlike the jumbo committee constituted for the last couple of times to satisfy all factions in the party, this time a small committee will be formed.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:14 AM

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After open defiance of All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) decision to allow Niranjan Patnaik to continue as Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, Congress has decided to reconstitute the party organisation in Odisha. The AICC decision on Nirajan was protested by several senior leaders and former convenor of State unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

The new committee will be small and the post of working presidents is likely to be abolished. The process of the proposed restructuring will start this month, Patnaik told mediapersons here on Tuesday. The new committee will comprise leaders who worked sincerely for the party during the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Unlike the jumbo committee constituted for the last couple of times to satisfy all factions in the party, this time a small committee will be formed. It has also been decided that there will not be any zonal committee in the restructured OPCC this time. The dissolved OPCC had constituted three zonal committees headed by three working presidents of the party.

“The AICC has directed OPCC to form a committee comprising those members who worked for sincerely the party during the recent general elections. There will be committees at block-level only and right from the grassroots to higher-ups, the entire organisational structure will be reconstituted,” Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati reiterated his support to Patnaik and said that the entire State unit should be changed. Stating that posts of working president and zonal committee president are not required, Bahinipati said this led to the downfall of the party. The working presidents visited all villages along with the AICC secretary and appointed a large number of vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries creating confusion in the ranks, he said.

The AICC had last month dissolved all committees and dismissed all office-bearers except the OPCC president and working presidents till restructuring of the State unit.

Membership drive from October 2
Bhubaneswar: Congress has decided to launch membership drive in Odisha from October 2. OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik presided over a meeting of senior leaders at Congress Bhavan here in this regard. All Congress candidates in the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were invited to the meeting, Patnaik told mediapersons. The membership drive will be undertaken in, both digital and traditional methods. Patnaik said 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated at Congress Bhavan here in a grand manner.

