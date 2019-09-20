Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rita Sahu frontrunner for BJD ticket

Countering Bahinipati, Rita Sahu described his statement as unfortunate and said a number of projects have already been announced for the constituency.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS announcement of by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency is likely to be made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) soon, the ruling BJD seems to have finalised the name of former MLA Rita Sahu as the party’s candidate from the seat.

The BJD looks way ahead of other political rivals, BJP and Congress, for preparation of the by-poll. Several senior leaders of the party, including Bargarh district observer, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick and Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh are in regular touch with the constituency.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also announced several packages for the area after he vacated the seat by retaining Hinjili.

A day after Naveen  formed a four-member coordination committee comprising senior BJD leader for the by-poll, Congress came down heavily on the BJD supremo alleging that he betrayed the people of Bijepur.
Senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati alleged that the Chief Minister sought vote from the people of Bijepur by assuring them that the constituency’s development will be directly monitored by him. “People believed and voted for him. But, he betrayed him by vacating the seat after the election,” Bahinipati said.

Countering Bahinipati, Rita Sahu described his statement as unfortunate and said a number of projects have already been announced for the constituency. Funds have already been sanctioned for several projects, she said and added that work on lift irrigation project, Barpali railway overbridge and stadium are in progress.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Pradipta Naik, however, said BJP will win the seat in the by-poll. Though BJD had won Bijepur seat in the 2019 Assembly election, the party was defeated from the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat.

