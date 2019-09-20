Home Cities Bhubaneswar

State to map orphaned, single-parent children

The mapping of these children will be conducted across the State by the Department of Women and Child Development (W&CD) and Mission Shakti.  

Published: 20th September 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will conduct a survey to identify orphaned and single-parent children living in the State, to bring them under protective network. The mapping of these children will be conducted across the State by the Department of Women and Child Development (W&CD) and Mission Shakti.  

“The survey will be conducted by Anganwadi workers under the supervision of District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) and District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs). Anganwadi workers will be paid suitably for this additional job,” said Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, W&CD department.

Priority will be given to collection of accurate data in prescribed format to avoid any complaint and allegation. Data will be consolidated at district level and sent to the department by October 5 after approval of Collectors. The department, which is implementing several welfare schemes like Biju Sishu Surkhya Yojana, Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in districts, awareness against child marriage and encouraging couples for adoption of orphaned children, has written to all district Collectors requesting to complete the survey on time.

