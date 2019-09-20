Varsities to mentor colleges for NAAC tag

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday fixed responsibilities on State universities to mentor their affiliated colleges for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

The State universities have been asked to submit details about the present infrastructure, academic performance and faculty strength of their affiliated colleges to the Higher Education Department by September-end.

Out of 1,047 degree colleges, 550 are eligible to get NAAC accreditation but only 181 have got it.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, who convened a meeting with Vice Chancellors of 10 universities, said the Department will take measures to improve their infrastructure and faculty strength after receiving reports about colleges from the universities.

The universities have been asked to ensure proper training and capacity building of faculties, prepare a viable development plan for themselves and for their affiliated colleges which are scheduled to be visited by NAAC team.

“The mentoring and infrastructure development of colleges affiliated to universities will be taken up through State Project Directorate funding,” said Ashok Das, vice-chairman of Odisha Higher Education Council.

Das said “without proper guidance from universities, the colleges are unable to prepare their institutions for NAAC accreditation and without it, they are denied funding by the Centre.”

He said the Government is aiming to get NAAC accreditation for another 150 colleges by next year and accordingly the universities have been asked to prepare a viable plan.

Private universities like SOA and KIIT that have been recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources Development as mentor universities for the State will also mentor and guide some of the colleges for better NAAC grade, Das added.

The State universities, particularly Utkal, Ravenshaw, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Fakir Mohan have been directed to take measures to ensure proper functioning of their Human Resources Development cells.

Minister on surprise visit to Utkal campus

Bhubaneswar: Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo was on a surprise visit to Utkal University here on Thursday to take stock of its infrastructure and other facilities. The Minister’s visit assumes significance in the wake of recent mass protest by students on the university campus over their 10-point charter of demands. Accompanied by Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra, Sahoo reached the campus around 8 am and interacted with students regarding their grievances. Students complained about poor water-supply and canteen facility in hostels, faculty crunch in some of the departments and lack of proper infrastructure. The Minister also held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik to look into the university’s development works. Among other things, Sahoo asked university authorities to ensure that the newly constructed buildings are made operational on time. During the protest in front of the VC’s office, the students had demanded timely conduct of examination and declaration of results, converting the present entrance into an exit and opening a new entrance, removal of slums from campus and better hostel facilities for students. “While some of the demands have been met, steps are being taken to fulfil the remaining ones at the earliest,” said Patnaik.