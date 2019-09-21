24 spl courts to deal with POCSO cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday announced to establish 24 fast-track special courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial of pending cases of rape and sexual offences against children registered under (POCSO) Act. Law Minister Pratap Jena said the FTSCs will function under Additional District Judges as per provisions of Orissa Civil Courts Act, 1984 as directed by Orissa High Court.

The courts will be set up at Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Berhampur, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Bhawanipatna, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Jeypore, Baripada, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.Odisha is among the 20 States which have not set up a single fast track court even though it is among the top three places for recording highest number of offences against women.

As many as 72 fast track courts were set up in the State with financial assistance from the 11th Finance Commission. While 35 fast track courts were functional by 2009, they were closed as per the Supreme Court’s judgment in Brij Mohan Lal vs Centre. In place of these courts, 34 new ADJ courts were set up, official sources said.The State had received Central grant to the tune of `29.78 crore from 2000-01 to 2010-11.

Meanwhile, the Centre has proposed to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts for speedy trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children across the country.Of the 1023 FTSCs, 389 courts, as per a Supreme Court direction, will exclusively handle cases registered under POCSO Act. The remaining 634 courts will deal with either rape cases or both rape and POCSO Act cases depending upon the pendency and requirement.

As per the apex court directive, each district will have one exclusive POCSO court and each is expected to dispose of at least 165 such cases a year.The Central support of `474 crore for one year will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund. The fund was created by the Centre in 2013 after the December 16, 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student in Delhi. It was created to support the initiatives of governments and NGOs working towards safety of women.

