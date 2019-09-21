BJD-BJP in friendly fight or fierce contest?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Though major political parties, BJD and BJP, have started groundwork for by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency which is likely to be announced any day, political observers keenly await the approach to be adopted by the two main contenders.Will it be a friendly fight or an all out confrontation between the two political parties in view of the growing bonhomie between them after the 2019 elections? Leaders as well as workers at the constituency level of the two parties are yet to get an answer though preparation for the by-election has started.

The BJP has already conducted a series of meetings to discuss strategy for the by-poll and possible candidates. A couple of days back, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik had maintained that his party will win the by-poll this time. However, in view of the low key approach adopted by the BJP, it seems that senior leaders from the area are awaiting the green signal before launching an all out bid to win the seat.

Former Padampur MLA Pradip Purohit and Sanat Gartia, who unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2019 election, have emerged frontrunners for BJP ticket.Meanwhile, the four-member coordination committee of senior leaders constituted by Naveen for the by-poll is likely to meet soon to finalise strategy. The BJD has zeroed in on former MLA Rita Sahu as its candidate, but a formal announcement of the party’s candidate is likely to made after the ECI sets the date.

The focus of Congress, which had a base in the constituency, does not seem to be keen on the by-poll as it is yet to put in place an organisational structure in the entire State after the severe drubbing it received in the 2019 Assembly elections. Though a high-level committee headed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingh Mishra has already visited the constituency to assess the situation and recommend a candidate for the by-poll, the party is not in a position to make a serious bid to win the seat.

Former minister Ripunath Seth or his son Abhisek Seth is likely be the Congress candidate.The by-poll has been necessitated after the Chief Minister vacated Bijepur and retained Hinjili after the last Assembly election. Rita Sahu had won the by-poll from the seat in 2018 after the death of her husband Subal Sahu, who was a sitting Congress MLA.