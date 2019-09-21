Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD-BJP in friendly fight or fierce contest?

The BJP has already conducted a series of meetings to discuss strategy for the by-poll and possible candidates.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Though major political parties, BJD and BJP, have started groundwork for by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency which is likely to be announced any day, political observers keenly await the approach to be adopted by the two main contenders.Will it be a friendly fight or an all out confrontation between the two political parties in view of the growing bonhomie between them after the 2019 elections? Leaders as well as workers at the constituency level of the two parties are yet to get an answer though preparation for the by-election has started.

The BJP has already conducted a series of meetings to discuss strategy for the by-poll and possible candidates. A couple of days back, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik had maintained that his party will win the by-poll this time. However, in view of the low key approach adopted by the BJP, it seems that senior leaders from the area are awaiting the green signal before launching an all out bid to win the seat.

Former Padampur MLA Pradip Purohit and Sanat Gartia, who unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2019 election, have emerged frontrunners for BJP ticket.Meanwhile, the four-member coordination committee of senior leaders constituted by Naveen for the by-poll is likely to meet soon to finalise strategy. The BJD has zeroed in on former MLA Rita Sahu as its candidate, but a formal announcement of the party’s candidate is likely to made after the ECI sets the date.

The focus of Congress, which had a base in the constituency, does not seem to be keen on the by-poll as it is yet to put in place an organisational structure in the entire State after the severe drubbing it received in the 2019 Assembly elections. Though a high-level committee headed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingh Mishra has already visited the constituency to assess the situation and recommend a candidate for the by-poll, the party is not in a position to make a serious bid to win the seat.

Former minister Ripunath Seth or his son Abhisek Seth is likely be the Congress candidate.The by-poll has been necessitated after the Chief Minister vacated Bijepur and retained Hinjili after the last Assembly election. Rita Sahu had won the by-poll from the seat in 2018 after the death of her husband Subal Sahu, who was a sitting Congress MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp