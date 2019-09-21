Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fire breaks out at BSNL office, services disrupted

 Telephone services to several parts of the Twin City were disrupted after a massive fire broke out at BSNL office here on Friday.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:43 AM

Smoke billowing out of BSNL office at Bajrakabati road in Cuttack on Friday | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Telephone services to several parts of the Twin City were disrupted after a massive fire broke out at BSNL office here on Friday.Some employees first noticed smoke emanating from a room on the third floor of the four-storey Telephone Bhawan located at Bajrakabati Road at about 12.20 pm and altered other staff. After initial efforts to douse the flames, the staff informed fire fighters as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the entire floor and fire started spreading rapidly. As a precautionary measure, the electricity department was asked to cut off power supply to avoid any damage to life and property.

As many as six fire tenders and 40 fire personnel took more than four hours to control the fire, said sources. Though exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered a spark leading to the incident, said fire officials.“The fire mishap has affected BSNL service in the district. Efforts are on to set things right,” said Harish Mohanty, Principal General Manager, Cuttack Telecom District.Chief General Manager (CGM), Odisha Telecom Circle, Uday Shankar Panda also visited Telephone Bhawan and took stock of the situation.

The main local exchange has been damaged and it will take at least 48 hours for restoration,” said Panda. “Steps would be taken to drain out the water from the building and then insulation of cables would be checked before installing and restoring the main local exchange”, he added.Three mediapersons were injured when a glass pane of the office blasted off due to heat and fell on them.

