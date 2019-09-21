Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Gajabandhu scheme to be rolled out from October 1

The proposed Gajabandhu scheme for conservation of elephants of Forest and Environment Department will be rolled out on a pilot basis in the State from October 1.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The proposed Gajabandhu scheme for conservation of elephants of Forest and Environment Department will be rolled out on a pilot basis in the State from October 1.The Wildlife wing of Forest department will initially implement the scheme in Athgarh and Dhenkanal forest divisions. A total of 50 Gajabandus, 30 in Dhenkanal and 20 in Athgarh, will be appointed for the scheme for which the department will release `27 lakh this year from the funds available under Management of Elephant Corridors. 

The scheme will be implemented for six months in the first phase till March 31, 2020, after which the wildlife wing will assess its effectiveness and take a decision on extending it.Vana Suraksha Samitis (VSS) and Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) of villages affected by elephant movement will select Gajabandhus. One of the villagers in each affected village will be nominated as Gajabandhu and will be entitled to a remuneration of `9,000.

The Gajabandhus will also be provided with a mobile phone to immediately alert forest staff about the movement of elephants in and around their villages or nearby forests. They will also create awareness among villagers to not venture into forest during elephant movement and work towards improvement of natural habitat around their villages. Helping farmers, who have sustained crop damage or have been victims of elephant attack to get compassionate grant, will also be a responsibility of these jumbo friends.

Wildlife officials said Gajabandhus will improve the intelligence networking to counter poachers and individuals who try to harm the gentle giant to protect their own crop field.Meanwhile, the Wildlife wing has asked Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) and Range Officers of the forest divisions concerned to identify villages and their nearby forest areas where the movement of pachyderms is frequent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp