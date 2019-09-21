Gajabandhu scheme to be rolled out from October 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Gajabandhu scheme for conservation of elephants of Forest and Environment Department will be rolled out on a pilot basis in the State from October 1.The Wildlife wing of Forest department will initially implement the scheme in Athgarh and Dhenkanal forest divisions. A total of 50 Gajabandus, 30 in Dhenkanal and 20 in Athgarh, will be appointed for the scheme for which the department will release `27 lakh this year from the funds available under Management of Elephant Corridors.

The scheme will be implemented for six months in the first phase till March 31, 2020, after which the wildlife wing will assess its effectiveness and take a decision on extending it.Vana Suraksha Samitis (VSS) and Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) of villages affected by elephant movement will select Gajabandhus. One of the villagers in each affected village will be nominated as Gajabandhu and will be entitled to a remuneration of `9,000.

The Gajabandhus will also be provided with a mobile phone to immediately alert forest staff about the movement of elephants in and around their villages or nearby forests. They will also create awareness among villagers to not venture into forest during elephant movement and work towards improvement of natural habitat around their villages. Helping farmers, who have sustained crop damage or have been victims of elephant attack to get compassionate grant, will also be a responsibility of these jumbo friends.

Wildlife officials said Gajabandhus will improve the intelligence networking to counter poachers and individuals who try to harm the gentle giant to protect their own crop field.Meanwhile, the Wildlife wing has asked Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) and Range Officers of the forest divisions concerned to identify villages and their nearby forest areas where the movement of pachyderms is frequent.