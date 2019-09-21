No plastic schools from Oct 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a decision taken by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Friday, all higher secondary schools in the State will be declared ‘No Plastic Zones’ from October 2. The move comes in the wake of the Government’s recent decision to put a blanket ban on single-use plastics from Gandhi Jayanti.

“Every higher secondary school must be declared a ‘No Plastic Zone’ to create awareness among students,” stated the DHSE’s letter to principals of schools across the State. The directorate asked school authorities to formulate an action plan on ‘Swachhata’ and keep dustbins inside campus for collection of litter and waste. It also asked the principals to conduct awareness drives on their campuses to discourage students from using plastic and polythene bags.

Further, the DHSE will organise a Swatchhata programme in the higher secondary schools on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and video record the same. The schools chosen for ensuring effective plastic-free zones will be accorded the ‘Green and Clean’ tag and felicitated on the CHSE’s annual function day in the Capital.