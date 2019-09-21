Odisha Education Act to be repealed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will repeal the Odisha Education Act, 1969 and bring two separate Acts in its place to regulate academic affairs of schools and colleges. A decision to this effect was taken in the wake of administrative bifurcation of Plus II and Plus III courses.

“Since Plus II has been separated from Higher Education department’s jurisdiction and will now be under School and Mass Education department, the Odisha Education Act will be repealed and each department will be covered by new Education Act in alignment with the change,” said a Higher Education department official.

For administrative convenience, degree college principals will continue to head higher secondary schools where physical separation of Plus II and Plus III infrastructure is not feasible. In those colleges, the infrastructure will be divided into three categories.

While one facility will be exclusively for degree colleges, another will be for higher secondary schools and the third infrastructure can be shared by both.The land, buildings and other infrastructure in those colleges will be maintained by the Higher Education department. Officials, however, said efforts will be made for separate physical infrastructure for higher secondary schools wherever possible.