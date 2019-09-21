Refresher training for teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department will train around 10,000 faculty members of State Government run universities and colleges in the next two years to improve teaching standards.The massive refresher training will be carried out under Odisha Higher Education Project For Equity and Excellence funded by the World Bank. Vice-Chairman of the State Higher Education Council Ashok Das said the project needs to be fortified in most universities.

“With changing syllabi, faculties of colleges and universities need exposure and training in the revamped course structures,” Das said adding that adequate funds have been released to universities under the project for the purpose, of which 40 per cent will be earmarked for training teaching staff.