Two petitioners challenge OCA electoral roll in HC

Two petitions filed in Orissa High Court on Friday challenged the final electoral roll published by Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for election scheduled on September 27.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Two petitions filed in Orissa High Court on Friday challenged the final electoral roll published by Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for election scheduled on September 27. The petitions have alleged that the final electoral roll was prepared without following the guidelines of BCCI as well as the Supreme Court appointed committee.

J Hema Chandra Rao (65) who was vice-president of District Athletic Association, Koraput filed one petition. The other petition was filed by Pradip Kumar Mohanty (55), secretary of Koraput District Cricket Association. Both, the petitioners have sought the court’s direction to keep the election process in abeyance till disposal of their petitions.

Unless the election protocol issued along with the final electoral by OCA Electoral Officer ML Majumdar on September 15, is kept in abeyance, the writ applications will become infructuous and petitioners “will suffer irreparable injury”, the two petitions have pleaded.The petitioners alleged that the Electoral Officer had published the electoral roll without properly considering the objection raised by them. In his petition Rao has challenged the inclusion of Anup Kumar Patra as a voter representing the District Athletic Association (DAA), Koraput.

Though the elected executive body of the DAA had completed four years on April 17, 2019 and fresh elections had not taken place the name of Patra, who was general secretary was nominated representative without any authorisation.In his petition, Mohanty had taken the plea that Koraput District Cricket Association had applied for membership of OCA on August 25, but the association ‘is sitting over the same’ even as track record of 20 years of conducting cricket and other cricket promotional activities were highlighted.

