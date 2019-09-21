Virus kills 4th jumbo in Nandankanan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Another female pachyderm of Nandankanan Zoological Park fell victim to Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesviruses (EEHV) on Friday.The female elephant, Gouri, was rescued from Athagarh Forest Division on December 23, 2012 when she was two months old,” said Jayanta Kumar Das, Deputy Director, Nandankanan Zoological Park.

This is the second death in a row and fourth in the zoo. Four elephants including three female and a male, have died in the zoo between August 26 and September 20 after being infected by the virus. With this, only four female elephants are left in the zoo.As a precautionary measure, the elephants had already been isolated to ensure that they did not come in contact with each other.