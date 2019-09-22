Fire mishap paralyses BSNL services in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Financial transactions, particularly electronic transfer, were paralysed in 10 districts as the Main Local Exchange (MLE) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was damaged in the fire mishap at Telephone Bhawan building on Bajrakabati Road here on Friday.



As the mishap snapped mobile and internet services across Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts, all of which depend on the MLE, services of about 15 lakh BSNL mobile phones were disrupted.

Besides, around 40,000 BSNL landline telephones, 16,000 BSNL Fiber Broadband Internet and 8,000 Landline Broadband Internet connections in Cuttack district remained inoperational.



ALSO READ | Documents, devices destroyed after fire breaks out at BSNL office in Odisha's Cuttack



As the machineries for Subscriber Trunk Dialling (STD) and International Subscriber Dialling (ISD) have been functioning from the four-storey building where the fire incident took place, the landline connections in the affected districts are no longer functional.

Most of the Central and state government offices, banks and post offices have been availing BSNL services.



After the fire mishap, people have switched to other telecom connections resulting in extreme rush and resultant slowing down of connectivity services.



Meanwhile, Principal General Manager, Cuttack Telecom District Harish Mohanty said restoration work has started on Saturday. “Effort is on to restore internet and mobile services in next 24 hours,” he said.